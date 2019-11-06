Anambra health ministry to partner association of radiographers of Nigeria

VINCENT Okpala, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, says his ministry will partner the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria, ARN, to improve healthcare service delivery in the state.

Okpala, who said this when the Anambra State Chapter of the group paid a courtesy visit to his office at Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka, noted that Gov. Willie Obiano’s emphasis has been on improving and upgrading healthcare sectors in the state.

“The State Government for the past few months has engaged facilitators from the Federal Ministry of Health to train healthcare givers in the state for optimal service delivery to Ndi Anambra.

“We are open for Public Private Partnership in the health sector and we are happy that you people have come to identify with us.

“Be rest assured of our support,’’ Okpala said.

He adds: “One thing about imaging is that radiographers are crucial and important part of Medicare.

“My background is emergency and I cannot go to work without my radiographer, it is not possible.

“So, I don’t see how medicine can be practiced without having radiographers around.

“You people are also part of key members of supporting structure in medical system.

“It is also good to know that this association exists in the state and very active with members among academicians.”

He commended the group for the visit, stressing that he would address some of their challenges.

Anthony Ugwu, the Chairman of the group, Anambra chapter, described ARN as the umbrella of all Nigerian radiographers and medical imaging scientists.

“We as healthcare professionals are an integral part of the proper management of the patient.

“ARN, Anambra chapter wishes to congratulate you on your well deserved appointment as the commissioner for health,’’ he said.

He praised the giant strides of the commissioner in the health sector of the state within a short time, commending him for his hard work and belief in the Nigerian project,

Ugwu, then, pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the leadership of the health team in the State.The chairman informed the commissioner about the ARN upcoming world radiography day on Nov. 8.

He noted that about 12 years ago, Precisely on Nov.8, 1895 a chairman physicist named Wilhelm Roentgen accidentally discovered X-Ray, which marked the birth of their noble profession.

According to him, the State chapter of the association has mapped out different programmes to impact the lives of the citizens during the event.

These include free medical ultra sound outreach which will take place at General Hospital Umueri and career talk in selected secondary schools in Nnewi.

“We will also have radio public enlightenment programme to educate Ndi Anambra on radiography profession and dangers of quackery,’’ he said.

