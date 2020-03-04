THE Anambra State through SOMTEC, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment is currently hosting UNICEF Community For Development (C4D) 2020 annual work plan meeting.

The four-day meeting, which kicked off on March 2 at Awka is expected to end on March 5.

The meeting engaged C4D Implementing Partners (IPs) from eight states under UNICEF Enugu Field Office including Abia, Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River, Imo and Kogi states.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Obiageliaku Umeadi, who represented the state Governor, welcomed participants.

“It is a great honour to host great men from eight states of the federation.’’

She commended the governor’s giant strides in security and re-assured them of their safety while in the state.

SOMTEC Desk Officer, Chineze George-Ileka, who led the group, said that Anambra was known for hospitality.

C4D Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr Hilary Ozor praised IPS for their commitment.

He spoke on the sensitivity of this period, considering recent outbreak of Corona virus in some parts of the world.

Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Imo State, Vitus Ekeocha highlighted objectives of the meeting.

He said they include analysing an implementation plan for 2020 as well as developing a schedule to guide implementation of the planned activities.

Others are to draft proposals for planned activities and to develop other references that will enhance the environment for planning and delivering planned activities.

– Mar. 4, 2020 @ 18:30 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)