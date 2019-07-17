THE Anambra State Health Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Okpala, has assured the government of his readiness to partner the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in tackling disease outbreaks in Anambra.

He said this during courtesy call by a Disease Surveillance Team from Federal

Ministry of Health in his office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

Okpala said that Gov. Willie Obiano had channeled his energy toward ensuring

that healthcare facilities in the state were upgraded for optimal services for

Ndi Anambra.

The commissioner noted that creative means would be considered so as to

ensure that the device would be in the same page with reporting of outbreaks.

He commended the initiators of the project while also assuring them of the

ministry’s support in the implementation of Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) in the state.

Dr. Wunmi Adebayo, NCDC Team Leader, said that the agency was partnering

Anambra for the implementation of SORMAS.

“SORMAS is basically designed for Surveillance of Disease Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System.’’

She said that SORMAS application was developed in collaboration with German

partners and NCDC to detect outbreaks in Nigeria.

“SORMAS was strengthened to survey; identify outbreak response management

and system analysis.

“NCDC as a government agency is to ensure proper surveillance of disease

outbreak in the country,’’ she emphasised.

According to her, since 2014 SORMAS has been rolled out across 11 states

and that Anambra is next in their schedule.

“At the initiation of the project, NCDC is responsible for the procurement of

tablets, training of disease surveillance and notification officers from 21 Local

Government Areas of the state.

“We also insure the tablets because of the way it works. So we don’t want

interruption within the first one year whereby someone will say that his or her

tablet has been stolen or snatched.’’

”Usually, we insure the tablets in case anything happens so that within 72 hours they can easily be replaced by the insurance company, Adebayo said.

“If someone in Aguata LGA has Ebola case, once it is put on the tablet,

instead of using the form, the state Epidemiologist can easily see as the

cases are coming.

“The way the system works means that, the SORMAS will automatically

generate all the information.

“Two tablets will be provided by NCDC to each LGA so that they can actually

put in information of diseases like Lassa fever and contact tracing.

“With the tablet one can actually follow up about contacts, if any contact is

becoming a case and how the outbreak is going,’’ she explained.

Dr. Chijioke Obagha Anambra State Epidemiologist said that the beauty of the

project was that it would help to look at the information flow as it arrived.

He noted that currently a lot of paper base were in use along the line in a chain of

transmission, losing some vital information but with SORMAS and the way it worked, data would cue in at the LGA level.

“The SORMAS helps to make quick and fast decisions in cases of outbreaks.

Diseases surveillance officers and assistants selected will undergo training.

“That is one person each, from the three senatorial zones in the state.’’

