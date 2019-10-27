THE Anambra State Ministry of Health is ready to provide necessary support in order to ensure that the upcoming supplemental immunisation activity in the state is successful.

Dr. Vincent Okpala, Anambra State Commissioner for Health gave the assurance during the meeting with delegates from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, World Health Organisation, WHO, and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF.

“The upcoming immunization exercise is important to Ndi Anambra. “The Ministry under my watch is always ready and open for partnership any day, anytime,’’ he said.

He emphasised government’s efforts at eradicating all forms of diseases in the state. Okpala commended the partners for always identifying with the state, especially in health-related issues.

The leader of the team and Executive Secretary ASPHCDA, Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu, explained the supplemental immunization activities.

“The activities will first start with the introduction of Measles Vaccines second dose, which will commence on Nov. 14.

“Campaigns for Yellow Fever and Meningitis will also commence on Dec. 7.’’

She commended WHO, UNICEF and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for their support.

Oct 27, 2019

