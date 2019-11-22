THE Nigerian Army Women Corps says it will be conducting free medical outreach and environmental sanitation for members of the public and indigenes of Enugu East Local Government Area.

The Corps said that the two services was part of series of activities of the ongoing “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ in South-Eastern part of the country.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

“The free medical outreach is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 22, at Amoji Nike Community Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area; while the environmental sanitation will take place at Abakpa Market in same LGA on same date.

“The two exercises are part of Nigerian Army effort to win the hearts and minds of the civil populace for the enhancement of “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ in Sector 5 which is located in Enugu State.

“As part of the medical outreach programme, professional medical personnel will be deployed at the venue to offer free medical treatment of various ailments, free medical tests, and distributions of medical aids to children and adults.

“The activities will provide usual platform to further strengthen the long standing Civil-Military-Relations between the Army and the civil populace,’’ he said.

Yusuf also urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to get the free medical services.

NAN

– Nov. 22, 2019 @ 08:39 GMT |

