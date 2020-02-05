THE Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), says the association is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to enhance access to clean water.

Mr Micheal Ale, the President of the association said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), in Abuja.

He said that the partnership would enhance food security as well as increasing sustainability and development in the country.

According to him, it is no longer breaking news that agriculture and rural development are Siamese twins, which in many instances depend on each other for national economic growth.

“In fact, it is one of the building blocks of sustainable development.

“One of the key word in development is the need to have equitable clean and safe drinking water, especially in rural areas.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically address the issue on equitable access to this precious gold call “water”.

“Why is water linked to agriculture and rural development? Without access to clean and sustained water, the issue of food security is threatened and this may lead to different vices.

“The issue of food security can lead to reduction in work force efficiency and malnutrition; unhealthy hygiene leading to several diseases like diarrhea, Lassa fever and other health issues.

“Water takes critical role in these responsibilities and we are positioned with this ministry to address this underlying issues,’’ he said.

Ale said that the Federal Government was committed to improve access to clean water by supporting private sectors in addressing the issues.

He said that the government had assisted AWDROP, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, (RIFAN) and other relevant associations within the agricultural value chain to thrive.

He said that the ministry was already taking the lead by ensuring that this development strides.

The president, however, appreciated the Federal Government for approving a yearly budget to support master drillers, which was also backed up by the National Assembly.

“This assistance has helped to bringing the lost glory within the drilling industry.

“The assistance has also created employment among the youths in the rural areas toward agricultural development and livelihood,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

