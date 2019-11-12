Association screens 3,000 women for breast, cervical cancer

THE Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Lagos branch, says it has screened no fewer than three thousands women for breast and cervical cancer.

Its President, Dr Omowunmi Bakare, made this known in Lagos at a press briefing on the association’s forthcoming 21st Biennial Conference slated to hold in Lagos on Nov 15.

Bakare said that women with breast lumps and those with aceto-white lesions on the cervix were referred to the General Hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

According to her, at the MWAN centre, breast and cervical cancer screening services are also provided by our highly skilled staff at a highly subsidised rate.

“This is to give opportunity for the low income earners to regularly screen for such cancers.

“During the biennium, the association also implemented a school health programme which comprised deworming of 500 pupils in Mainland Local Government Area.

“The association also donated handwashing kits and demonstration of handwashing to prevent the spread of diseases as well as donation and planting of trees to promote green environment.

“The young doctors of the association, categorised as medical students and doctors under 40 years, are supported to plan and implement community oriented programmes.

“Mentorship of the young doctors and medical students is also given a top priority,” she said.

Bakare said that in the last two years, the current executive worked assiduously to implement community impactful programmes and projects.

She said that its theme was: “Impacting Lives Through Effective Collaboration and Strategic Engagement.

The president of the association said: “First on the list was the total renovation of MWAN Centre at 34, Market Street, Oyingbo, Ebute Meta, which is geared to serve the community better.

“As a Well Woman Centre, in addition to provision of health education and information for clients, it shall also provide family planning services, counselling on menopause, domestic violence and child welfare services.

“MWAN in Lagos seeks to promote wellness among women and the whole populace. The Well Woman Centre shall be a One-Stop Shop for women and children healthcare services.

“The renovation of the centre was considered the landmark achievement of the 2017-2019 biennium. This feat was achieved through funds raised from members, friends and families.

“The commitment of the elders toward the renovation works is highly commendable.

“Other activities implemented during the biennium were the commemoration of public health days– World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Aids Day, World Cancer Day, World Menstrual Hygiene Day, World Kidney Day

World Breastfeeding Day.”

Bakare said that most of these public health days were implemented in collaboration with several organisations as part of the target set for the biennium.

She said that other community outreaches were also organised in collaboration with corporate organisations to provide health screening services (breast and cervical cancer) as well as treatment of minor health conditions.

Bakare listed the organisations to include BOSKOH/PROFOH, Access Bank Plc, Immaculate Hearts Secondary School and St Judes Cathedral Church.

NAN

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT |

