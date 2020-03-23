Atiku’s daughter-in-law, grandchildren test negative to coronavirus

Badriyya Atiku, daughter-in-law to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as well as his grandchildren, have tested negative to the COVID-19.

Badriyya and her children are still on self-isolation at their home located at Taslee Palm City Estate, Uruguay Street, Maitama, Abuja.

They were tested after Mohammed, her husband tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and was quarantined at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Atiku disclosed on Sunday that his son had tested positive to coronavirus, asking Nigerians to remember the family in the prayers in their difficult time.

– March 23, 2020 @ 8: 27 GMT |

