THE Bauchi government says it has renovated and upgraded 26 existing childbirth spacing units in seven local government areas in the state, in its efforts at ensuring safe child delivery.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Developmental Agency, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said that the benefiting birth units were located in Bauchi, Toro, Jama’are, Ningi, Zaki, Katagum and Shira local government areas.

Mohammed said that the initiative was achieved in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He said that the units would facilitate safe delivery as well as guarantee good health to both the mother and the new-born child.

“We are committed to promoting the health of our people. The Gov. Bala Mohammed-led administration has synergised with the EU and UNICEF in renovating 41 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across all the 20 local government areas of Bauchi,’’ Mohammed said.

According to him, government will soon embark on renovation of 107 additional healthcare centres for effective and efficient healthcare delivery.

“We will stock them with sufficient additional equipment and drugs,’’ he added.

The chairman also expressed government commitment to fixing the entire health sector as well as ensuring that health issues were accorded the deserved priority.

NAN reports that the state government had recently organised a day review meeting for Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC), Local Government Health Educators and facilitators to look at health issues and suggest the way forward.

NAN

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT

