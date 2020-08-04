The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Dr Saleh Ikwulono as Commissioner for Health, following the resignation of the Dr Sunday Ongbabo, former Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

The confirmation followed a correspondence from Gov. Samuel Ortom to the the house on Tuesday in Makurdi, requesting it to confirm the commissioner nominee.

Ortom attached 35 copies of the nominee’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the letter.

After going through the CV and asking necessary questions which the nominee answered accordingly, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Adaji, said the house was satisfied with the governor’s choice.

Ikwulono was then confirmed as the new Commissioner for the Ministry of Health by voice vote. (NAN)

– Aug. 04, 2020 @ 16:23 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)