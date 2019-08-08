THE Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Alex A. Okoh, has assured the nation that the proposed reforms in the health sector being canvassed by the agency will not involve divestiture of the government from any health facility.

Okoh explained that the reforms would entail the repositioning of the health sector to increase private sector participation and funding thereby improving access to quality healthcare for all and reverse poor health indices in the country.

He made the remark at the inauguration of the Project Delivery Team, PDT, for the Nigeria Health Sector Reform at the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, on Tuesday, August 6.

The Director General, who was represented by the Director, Post Transaction Management Department of the BPE, Yusuf Adamu, explained that the health sector reform was a joint initiative of the BPE and the Federal Ministry of Health, FMoH, which is designed to undertake a comprehensive, holistic, partnership-based reform of the health sector towards addressing the challenges facing the health sector in the country.

The Project Delivery Team, which is expected to effectively drive the reform process and make necessary recommendations to the Health Reform Steering Committee, HSRSC, is charged with:Interfacing with and reviewing the reports of the consultancies and make recommendation to the Steering Committee, developing a detailed project plan for the reform of the health sector; design and drive stakeholder’s sensitization and engagement

strategies for a successful reform and develop a process for identification and selection of the most suitable investors for the health sector and carry out any other activities that may be necessary to ensure successful reform of the Nigerian health sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, who inaugurated the committee, charged the PDT to work assiduously to meet the desired goals.

He said though the task ahead for the members of the PDT as highlighted in the Terms of Reference, TOR, might be daunting, it was achievable as this was done in many other developing countries.

