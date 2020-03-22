BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive to coronavirus

THE son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has tested positive to coronavirus infection.

Atiku on Sunday, March 22, confirmed a tweet that his son has tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

He urged Nigerians to pray for his son as he has been moved to Gwagwalada specialist teaching hospital for medical management.

Realnews reports that as at Sunday evening, Nigeria has recorded 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

– March 23, 2020 @ 12:39 GMT /

