NIGERIA has recorded its first death due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the case was a 67-year-old male who returned following a medical procedure in UK.

He had underlying medical conditions – multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy. The NCDC also confirmed six new cases of the COVID-19 today. This brings the total number of cases to 36.

The six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 3 in Lagos and 1 in Edo. 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK. Currently; Lagos has 25; FCT, 6; Ogun, 2; Ekiti, 1; Oyo, 1; and Edo, 1. Total: 36 confirmed cases. – The Nation

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 11:05 GMT |

(Visited 50 times, 52 visits today)