THE Senate has summoned the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and has asked him to explain the reasons for the unflattering state of health facilities all over the country.

Taking to its official Twitter handle @NGRSenate on Tuesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki observed that despite the annual budgetary allocation to the health sector, Nigerians are still dying because of obsolete equipment and poor state of infrastructure, among others.

Saraki told Adewole: “We would give you the opportunity to take the floor to brief the Senate on the state of affairs of the Nigerian Teaching Hospitals.

“We are concerned with the deteriorating conditions of our hospital facilities across the country.

“Despite the annual budgetary allocation to the health sector, Nigerians are still dying because of obsolete equipment, the poor state of infrastructure, lack of a generating sets (generators), lack of power, sometimes lack of diesel, lack of drugs, etc., which we are very concerned about.

“We will like to hear from you on what the true situation is, what solutions and measures you have to address the problem that is affecting the entire country and after that, we will take questions from my colleagues.”

It may be recalled that The PUNCH has been publishing a series of stories detailing the decrepit state of the nation’s health facilities.

