Bullying: Psychiatrist calls for more vigilance in risk settings

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Tomi Imarah, has urged the public including those in authority to be more vigilant in awareness and prevention efforts in all settings where the risk of bullying exists.

Imarah, who runs an online Mental Health Counselling service, “DrTomi Haven’’, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

She spoke in reactions to a recent bullying act carried out by some students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on a 100-level student of the school.

NAN reports that a video of the students, four female, one male beating the victim had on Nov. 16, 2019, surfaced online.

The university authorities had placed the affected students on indefinite suspension pending the conclusion of investigation into the case.

Imarah defined bullying as when “a person intentionally and repeatedly carries out actions that hurts, harms, or humiliates another person’’.

According to her, this is especially when the perpetrator has more social or physical power than the victim, bullying is said to occur.

“Bullying may be physical assaults, verbal attacks like teasing, taunting, threats, name callings; social or relational attacks such as spreading rumours, social isolation, and cyber bullying.

“It is commonly experienced and reported among young children in early school years.

“However, there are all indications that bullying can occur in higher institutions and workplaces,’’ she said.

Imarah said the task starts with ensuring that our society shuns the aspect of our culture that encourages bullying.

“Modelling acts of bullying in front of young minds leaves the impression that it is alright to bully others.

“We need to ensure we are not mirroring aggressive behaviors in our homes or justifying acts of aggression being reported on all media platforms.

“When we respond to violence with statements like, “what did he do that made them gang up on him?”, we are communicating to a child that it is okay to attack others if he can find justification for it,” she said.

The consultant also urged parents and guardians not to ignore signs that suggested a child was growing up to be a bully.

According to her, they should take seriously school reports of aggressive behaviour such as picking fights with peers, spreading gossips about others, destroying properties, and causing emotional hurts to others.

“We should keenly observe a child who is emotionally detached and insensitive to the feelings of others, even family members.

“One should not take lightly frequent incidences in which children get easily frustrated, demonstrate rapid and explosive anger, justify their aggressive outbursts, and show no remorse for their actions, ” she said.

Imarah advised that when those recurrent patterns in children were observed, parents should seek professional help from child psychiatrists and clinical psychologists.

She said that it was imperative that professional help was sought in order to access guidance in cognitive and behavioural modifications that will help to improve the situation.

“There will also be need for collaborative efforts with teachers, school psychologists, social workers, guidance and counselling personnel to ensure the interventions instituted are followed up within school hours.

“Victims of bullying will also benefit from psychological support to prevent or manage effects of bullying.

“They should also be encouraged to report the incidences and not suffer in silence. Friends and family members should make concerted efforts to lend support and be there for them.

“In higher institutions and workplaces, there should be anti-bullying guidelines stipulating stiff sanctions to serve as a deterrent for bullies,” she said.

NAN

– Nov. 20, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

