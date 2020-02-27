THE National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines Agricultural, NACCIMA, Saratu Iya-Aliyu, has inaugurated an ultra-modern laboratory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi.

The laboratory, worth about N100 million was donated to NAUTH by the newly installed President of southeast Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, Humphrey Anthony Ngonadi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iya-Aliyu commended the philanthropist and urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate him, pointing out that the government has so much on its shoulder.

“I appeal to wealthy NACCIMA members and the society at large to lend a helping hand to the less privileged in our society,’’ she said.

The inauguration of the project was part of activities to mark the investiture ceremony of the association’s new President, Ngonadi on Feb. 24.

Responding, Ngonadi explained that the donation arose as a result of appeals made to him by the management of the NAUTH.

He added that he and his family contributed toward making the project a reality within a year.

The industrialist called on other wealthy individuals in society to come to the aid of the less privileged.

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)