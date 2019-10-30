THE Birmingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), has set up child developmental and adolescent clinic to cater for children with neuro developmental issues.

Prof. Edwin Eseigbe, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the institution, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the clinic would also cater for kids with autistic, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

According to him, that the clinic also has paediatric neurologists, special education and speech therapists, among other specialists to cater for children with such diseases.

The CMD called on parents of children with special needs to bring them to the hospital, adding that it would also take care of other health issues.

He said officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), that visited the hospital during the Lassa fever outbreak were “really very impressed and promised to see how they can support the hospital.“

The CMD said that the NCDC, in fulfillment of its promise, had helped in expanding the Lassa fever centre for the effective management of confirmed and suspected cases of Lassa fever.

He said though the hospital had no Lassa fever diagnostic laboratory, results of samples sent to the Lassa fever diagnostic laboratories elsewhere to ascertain if it is actually Lassa fever, were received within 24 hours.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever, an acute viral illness that occurs in West Africa, was discovered in 1969 when two missionary nurses died in Nigeria.

The virus is named after Lassa, a town in Borno where the first case occurred. (NAN)

– Oct. 30, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)