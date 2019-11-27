THE Canadian Government, in collaboration with UN Population Fund (UNFPA), on Tuesday, donated drugs and consumables worth over 280,000 dollars to National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Ningi in Bauchi State.

Kibeza Kasubi, First Secretary for the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, Senior Development Officer in the Health Sector, formally handed over the items to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who was represented By Dr Mohammmed Alkali, the Chief Medical Director,

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Ningi.

She said “Canada is financing a project called `addressing gaps in sexual based violence’, implemented by UNFPA, that is why you see inscription of Canada and UNFPA on the items donated.”

She added that the gesture was part of the Canadian Government’s contribution toward improving the wellbeing of citizens in the state and beyond.

She explained that it was their own way of giving back to the society because of the conviction that government alone could not meet the yearnings and needs of the citizenry.

She said “this is a practical demonstration of the patriotic and humanitarian spirit which prevails in Canada and makes it one of the greatest nations of the world.

“We learnt that government alone cannot meet the needs of the citizenry, there is the need for partnership to give back to the society.”

She added that the Canadian Government had made similar donations, including quality drugs, equipment to other communities in the country.

The minister of health said “health is all-inclusive services that require government, individuals, philanthropist and friendly countries’ support.

He said the donation came at the right time and it would go a long way in complementing government’s efforts toward providing effective healthcare services to the people.

He urged the management of the fistula centre to make good use of the items and to provide patients with the needed services.

Ehanire assured that the Federal Government would continue to partner with the Canadian Government and well-meaning individuals and groups toward actualising its objective of making life meaningful for the citizenry.

Dr Umar Ibrahim, the Medical Director of the Ningi fistula center, said the gesture was a big step in the development of the healthcare facility.

He said “Federal Government is the sole sponsor of the centre, taking care of infrastructure and feeding of the patients that attend the centre across the country.

“The Canadian Government’s donation of hospital beds, chairs, drugs, among others, will go a long way in managing the centre.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drugs and consumables donated include hospital beds, plastic chairs, mobile blood pressure machines, bedside cabinets and medication trolleys. (NAN)

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 8:39 GMT |

