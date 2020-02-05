A medical expert, Dr. Akintunde Ogunfeyimi, on Wednesday, advised Nigerians to go for regular screening for early detection of cancer to facilitate treatment.

Ogunfeyimi, the Acting Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa that death could be averted if the deadly disease could be detected before spreading.

According to him, cancer is an abnormal growth of body cells that kills the normal cell and stops them from functioning properly which might lead to death.

He said that an unhealthy lifestyle, unbalanced diet, excessive consumption of junks, excessive intake of alcohol, cigarette and tobacco, and having multiple sex partners could cause cancer.

The expert noted that there were several types of cancers including prostate, breast, cervical, skin, lung and tongue cancers.

“Cancer is a deadly disease which is an abnormal growth of cells which overpowers the normal cells and impedes them from functioning properly.

“Although not all cancers have symptoms, lumps in testicles or breasts, indigestion, unusual bleeding or discharge from the vagina are likely symptoms.

“Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgical operation or permanent removal of the affected part are possible solutions to avert death.

“The best option for this deadly disease is to detect it earlier, and the only way to detect it is to go for regular screening by experts,” Ogunfeyimi said.

The medical expert urged governments to create more awareness on the scourge of the disease to save lives

