WIFE of the Ogun governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on Tuesday, urged women in the state to observe routine check-ups for breast and cervical cancer to enhance early detection and treatment of the disease.

Mrs Abiodun made the call while speaking at a free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, held at the Primary Health Care Centre, Imeko in Imeko Afon council area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by her office, in partnership with the state chapter of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

Mrs Abiodun said that timely diagnosis had been identified as the first step to the treatment of cancer.

“We must always be conscious of any sign on our bodies and go for regular check-ups because early detection will assist in early treatment,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of Imeko-Afon council, Mr Segun Ogunjobi, identified late detection of cancer as the major cause of death of many women.

He enjoined the women to take advantage of the programme to submitting themselves for screening.

Ogunjobi also commended Mrs Abiodun for organising the programme in the council area.

The President of MWAN in Ogun, Dr Bolanle Adefuye, in her remarks, commended the efforts of Mrs Abiodun at ensuring the wellbeing of the womenfolk in the state.

Adefuye described women as “the pillars of homes”, adding that government should continue to embark on policies and programmes that would promote their good health.

The Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite, in his goodwill message, appreciated the kind gesture of the governor’s wife.

The monarch also pledged the love and support of the people of the area for the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

NAN

– Oct. 29, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

