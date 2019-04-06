Catholic hospital organises free medical outreach for Abuja residents

DAUGHTERS of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul Hospital, Kubwa,FCT, has organised free medical screening for over 800 Abuja residents as part of its charity works.

Rev. Sister Mary Okoro, the Hospital Coordinator, said this on Saturday at the hospitals’ new complex in Kubwa, Abuja.

According to her, the free hepatitis, blood test, eye test, malaria, sugar level test and other basic laboratory test werevmeant to bring succour to Abuja residents who could not access basic health care services.

Okoro said that the hospital was committed to improving the health care of Nigerians, especially the poor.

“Daughters of Charity, seeing the poor as God’s people, deems it wise to provide free medical screening for the residents of Abuja and its environs.

“This will help them enjoy health as God has destined us to.

“But once we identify any health issue, we refer them to our team of doctors for further treatment”,she said.

She also said that since its establishment, the hospital had organised free medical screening on various International health days, to support governments’ effort in the provision of health care to its citizens.

She said that such screening was part of its modest contribution toward addressing the increasing health challenges and assisting the less privileged in the society.

Mr John Tajah, one of the beneficiaries of the eye screening, commended the hospital for organising the outreach.

“I have been having issues with my eyes and i just got screened and some drugs have been given to me for onward treatment,”he said.

Mr Mohammed Isah, another beneficiary who came from Nasarawa state, said that the free screening had given him an opportunity to know his sugar level and blood pressure. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)