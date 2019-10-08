Okai Aku, the Director of Advocacy, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) says Asphyxia is the major cause of neonatal death in the country.

He defined Asphyxia as a condition of deficient supply of oxygen to the body that arises from abnormal breathing such as choking and primarily affects the tissues and organs

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that “Asphyxia is the process of inhaling unacceptable or gaseous substances detrimental to health, especially among children.”

He said that six months after delivery, a child was susceptible to infections, especially respiratory diseases.

He added that “a child can inhale gaseous substances, water or other unwanted substances through the air and this causes morbidity. Such morbidity and autoimmune diseases can lead to the death of the child if care is not taken.”

The public health specialist, who said that mother and child were inseparable, noted that a child could contract diseases from five systems in the body, namely — the nervous system, gastrointestinal, respiratory, urinogenital and cardiovascular systems.

He explained that a child could be either born with infection or acquired, saying that acquired infections were divided into two namely; vertical and horizontal.

The medical practitioner advocated pre-natal, antenatal and neonatal immunisations as veritable ways of preventing child morbidity. Aku, who reiterated the call for wholesome immunisation, reiterated the imperatives of immunising every child born in Nigeria.

He said that child morbidity was in the increase in some parts of the country due to cultural beliefs, which according to him must be changed with adequate awareness.

The director stressed the importance of proper antenatal care aimed at preventing stillbirth and child morbidity.

NAN reports that National Population Commission has officially commenced Verbal and Social Autopsy Survey (VASA) aimed at preventing child morbidity and mortality in Nigeria. (NAN)

