PROF. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has said that the Chinese who arrived Lagos on Monday aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight with cough have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

Abayomi made the disclosure via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Abayomi said samples collected from him and tested at the biosecurity laboratory came out negative.

Since Covid-19 broke out last December in Wuhan, China, 73 countries have now reported cases of the deadly disease.

An Italian from Milan was Nigeria’s first confirmed case of coronavirus in February.

He is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos. – QED News

– Mar. 4, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)