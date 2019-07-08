Onitsha (Anambra), A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Muojekwu, has through his Tennis Tournament Foundation, offered free medical care to 426 indigent persons in Onitsha, Anambra.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were mostly destitutes and orphans from Recdot Home, Ozubulu, Nnewi Leprosy Home and Okija Leprosy Home.

Others were from Saint Faith Orphanage, Awka and Crowther Children’s Home, Onitsha.

Muojekwu, who also donated N100, 000 each to the homes, said that the free medical care was part of activities to mark the 17th edition of Fr. Peter Tennis Tournament.

According to him, the tennis tournament played among seven clubs is aimed at generating funds to support and uplift the standard of living of the less privileged in the society.

Also speaking, a businessman and chairman of the occasion, Chief Ikechukwu Ezenwa, urged members of the society to cultivate the habit of assisting the less privileged.

While commending the founder of the foundation, Ezenwa noted that the tournament had helped to bring many clubs together.

Contributing, a Patron, Chief Chinedu Oruche, who donated two wheel chairs to the destitutes, said his donation was an annual event and called on others to emulate clubs and individuals donating to charity.

The President of Onitsha Sports Club, Chief Arinze Modebe, urged spirited individuals and organisations to support government’s effort at giving succour to the needy.

NAN reports that Onitsha Sports Club emerged winner of the tennis tournament while Rojenny Sports Club, Oba and Nnewi Sports Club came second and third respectively. (NAN)

