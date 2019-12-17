A coalition of 24 community development associations in Daura Emirate, Katsina State, has commenced one week health education campaign across the five local councils of the area to sensitise the public on the importance of public health.

The Chairman of the coalition, Malam Mohammed Saleh, made this known in Daura on Tuesday during the formal commencement of the exercise at Sarkin Yara A ward in the metropolis.

Saleh said the exercise was designed to cover both urban and rural areas of the emirate; stressing that the group would go from village to village, town to town and hamlet to hamlet to educate the public on preventive and curative measures of some ailments.

He said that the people would be sensitised on how to prevent, treat, cure and manage diseases like Diabetes, High blood pressure, HIV and AIDS, Meningitis, Measles and other diseases; adding that “we have engaged the services of qualified medical experts for the programme.”

He attributed the rampant cases of sudden death occurring from these diseases to ignorance, denial and sometimes the lack of proper counselling on how to access medical care, especially in rural communities.

He said that the exercise was part of the annual activities of the group aimed at promoting health awareness and enhancing healthy living.

He added that the group would conduct BP, sugar level, and other medical tests on those who indicated interest, with a view to offering them the right medical counselling.

The chairman said that the group recently distributed N250,000 to 70 indigent students as educational assistance; noting, however, that “only those studying science based courses

benefitted.”

Saleh stressed the importance of peaceful co-existence, irrespective of religion, tribe or political inclination, emphasising that peace was the bedrock of development.

He urged youths in the area to engage in productive ventures like agriculture, vocational training and other creative initiatives that would make them useful, instead of idleness.

He said “gone are the days when graduates will be waiting for white collar jobs, considering the increase in population and the limited vacancies in the public sector.”

He commended Federal Government for the various social intervention programmes recently introduced, adding that the anchor borrower agricultural scheme, the N-power and traderMoni were some of the excellent initiatives which made unprecedented impact on Nigerians.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Daura emirate coalition of development associations recently procured forms and secured admission for 165 qualified indigent students into tertiary institutions free of charge.

Daura emirate comprises Daura, Mai adu’a, Baure, Sandamu and Zango local government areas. (NAN)

Dec. 17, 2019

