The 100-bed Isolation centre for COVID-19 patients in Olodo, Ibadan, would be opened on Monday. Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task force, disclosed this on Wednesday during an inspection tour of the centre.

Alonge, who said that the centre was already 79 per cent completed, expressed optimism that everything needed to make it functional would be ready in the next 48 hours.

He said that 600 personal protective equipment specifically for the healthcare workers were ready, “although not every care at the hospital requires use of personal protective equipment.”

“Those that are going to have direct contact with patients either in the intensive care unit or high dependency unit will require the protective equipment.

“So in all, we have earmarked 2,000 personal protective equipment for the centre alone, but we are starting with 600,”he added.

The task force team lead further disclosed that all medications that were required both for resuscitation and treatment were available at the centre.

He said that provision had been made for regular and adequate supply of electricity and water, asserting that there was an industrial borehole with 12,000 capacity tank to supply water.

“Within the next 48 hours, we would have the full complement for the ICU, which are ventilators and others items,”he said.

He added that over N500 million had been sunk into the procurement of test kits for use at the centre.

Alonge reassured the people of the state that all efforts were being put in place to ensure that there would not be shutdown of the centre once it opened on Monday.

Another member of the taskforce, Mr Akintola Ojo, who is also the Commissioner for Finance, said that the state government had set up an endowment fund for COVID-19 mainly to accept donations on behalf of the state.

Ojo, who said that close to N100 million had been received since the setting up of the endowment fund, expressed appreciation to the donors on behalf of the state government.

He implored the general public to wash their hands always, use sanitisers as directed, and abide with the social distancing and precautionary measures outlined by the Oyo State Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security, said there had been 80 per cent compliance with the order of government as regards closure of markets, dusk to dawn curfew and other directives.

Owoseni, who said security agents were working to ensure that government orders were obeyed, urged residents to comply. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 20:19 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)