CHIKWE Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says he is in self-isolation contrary to reports that he is being quarantined.

Ihekweazu has spent seven days in isolation with another seven left as a standard precautionary measure.

He was part of a special delegation from the World Health Organisation, WHO, which visited China to speak with scientists on the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Ihekweazu said he looked forward to returning to work after days of self-isolation.

“I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19,” .

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false. I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”

Osagie Ehanire, minister of state, had initially given a hint about Ihekweazu to the Senate on the activities of his ministry to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

“WHO sent a special delegation to go into China to speak to scientists, look at the cases, try and understand these diseases more, the behavior of the virus. It has been found that the majority of the people killed are people who have other sicknesses before: tuberculosis, cancer, HIV,” he said.

“Relatively young people are involved and all elderly people. Among those scientists chosen is the director-general of the NCDC. We are very proud and honoured that he was the only African who was among the experts. They went there for about nine days.

“We have already established rules here that anybody who has been to China will go into self-quarantine. Chikwe has gone and come back. He has done the test, he is negative but we have insisted he must undergo the 14 days quarantine which is why he is not here. He is not allowed to come out until after 14 days. Because if you make the rule, you must obey it which is to set the example in Nigeria,” he said. – QED News

Mar. 4, 2020

