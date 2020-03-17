LAGOS State Government on Tuesday urged residents to always be vigilant of the ravaging Coronavirus, in spite of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s accolades on the feat achieved in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, lauded the WHO’s commendation on steps taken by the Nigerian Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19).

Omotoso said the recognition of Nigeria’s efforts by the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebereyesus, was a testimony of state government’s decision to spearhead the construction of Biosecurity Laboratory at the Mainland Specialist Hospital, Yaba.

According to him, it is timely and ingenious. Ghebereyesus had described Nigeria’s handling of the epidemic as “a true act of solidarity and an important step in stopping the coronavirus from spreading further.”

The commissioner said that when the news of Coronavirus broke, the state government on Feb. 3 set up an Incident Command Centre headed by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Incident Commander.

Also, the Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as the Deputy Incident Commander. They rallied experts to tackle the pandemic.

He said that no fewer than 60 health officials were stationed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to check that visitors did not bring in the virus.

Omotoso said that Lagos State also embarked on the training of medical personnel to become experts in laboratory diagnosis of infectious diseases before the facility was completed.

”The foresight of the state prepared us for the advent of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

“And through the Grace of God, this administration has been able to leverage the experience of trained medical personnel in curtailing the spread of the infectious disease,” he said.

The commissioner said the advocacy campaigns initiated by the state government also assisted in arousing the consciousness of residents to the symptoms, dangers and preventive measures required to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.

He said there was the need to take prompt steps whenever anyone suspected symptoms of the disease.

Omotoso commended the medical team that had been attending to quarantined people since the discovery of the index case.

He urged them not to rest on their oars until every patient being tested had been confirmed free of the virus.

The commissioner reiterated that the already identified primary and secondary contacts of the index case were being actively monitored.

He urged members of the public to report any suspected case of coronavirus to the nearest health facility or through the telephone numbers 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243 and 08023401214. (NAN)

Mar. 17, 2020

