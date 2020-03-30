CHIKE Ekweogwu, president-General, Onitsha Improvement Union, IPU, has called on Onitsha residents to religiously carryout government directive on prevention of COVID-19.

Ekweogwu said this during interview with state information officers at his office in Ime-Obi Palace, Onitsha.

He described as commendable efforts of government in closing markets in the state for 14 days, expected to start on March 30.

“I think it is a very good idea if the people of Onitsha and Anambra at large will abide by the rules.

“We have paid town criers to announce the dos and don’ts on how to prevent the virus.

“I have asked our people to stay indoors and maintain a high level of hygiene expected of them like closing their mouths and noses while coughing and sneezing,’’ he said.

“I have been on the road with security agencies almost at every hour to ensure that commercial vehicle operators are sticking to the rules of not conveying more than two persons in commercial motorcycles, five persons in shuttle buses, and seven in L.300 buses.’’

“Since March 27, we have stopped people from attending funerals, church meetings, title-taking ceremonies, traditional weddings and other social gatherings as directed by government.’’

Ekweogwu added that suspending of public celebration of Holy Masses throughout the Archdiocese of Onitsha, with effect from March 30, including all weekday masses at all church parishes, is another good step of preventing the COVID-19.

He appealed to the state government to help and support them financially in order to fully sensitise the masses.

Ekweogwu praised Patrick Agha Mba, Onitsha North Transition chairman, and Edward Ibuzor, member representing Onitsha North 2 in the state House of Assembly, for their efforts at donating hand sanitisers, hand gloves, water buckets and face masks to Onitsha people, especially, market men and women.

