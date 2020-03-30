THE Anambra State Ministry of Transport has intensified sensitisation visits to motor parks across the state to enlighten motorists on safety measures toward containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The visits featured demonstration of the right use of sanitisers, hand washing with detergent before and after boarding vehicles as well as installation of thermometers to read temperatures of passengers.

Christian Madubuko, commissioner, said during the exercise at various locations in Onitsha, Nkpor and Ihiala that government would sustain intervention measures aimed at keeping the virus away from Anambra.

He added that the campaign was in line with the directive of the state government on precautionary steps toward containing the virus.

The commissioner cautioned that defaulters must be punished accordingly.

He said that transporters were not allowed to overload their vehicles to avoid congestion.

“All tricycle operators are to take only two passengers at the back seat, taxi operators are to take three passengers, one in front seat and two at the back.

“All 18-seater buses are now to take 10 passengers with one passenger in the front seat and three others in each row. Shuttle buses are to take five passengers,’’ Madubuko stressed.

He said the measure became necessary to fully observe recommended passenger spacing at this trying period.

The commissioner urged stakeholders in the transport sector to report any suspected case of the virus to the health ministry.

He used the opportunity to monitor compliance with law against loading and off loading on roads by commercial bus drivers at Upper Iweka.

Maduka condemned the uncooperative attitudes of some drivers, assuring that his monitoring team would sustain the enforcement to sanitise the transport sector in the state.

The enforcement team apprehended one Christian Ofoegbu for engaging in illegal toll collection at the Ihiala motor park.

Madubuko added that the suspect who was in possession of various tickets with Anambra State Government logo would soon be charged to court.

