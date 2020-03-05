AS concerns increase around Covid-19 (coronavirus) globally, with information shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, UNICEF urged the public to trust information only from verified sources.

UNICEF has become aware of messages being circulated that are being falsely attributed to the organization and stressed that all genuine information can be found on its website, www.unicef.org, including information on how to protect yourself and loved ones from the virus. People can also see the WHO website for further updated information.

UNICEF, in collaboration with WHO, is supporting the Nigerian government’s response to the outbreak.

UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services.

