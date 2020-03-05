AMERICAN multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), has followed its contemporaries from Nigeria and India in finding a lasting cure for the novel COVID-19.

Pfizer, headquartered in New York City and one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies said on Monday that it identified certain antiviral substances that have the potential to inhibit coronaviruses and is engaging with a third party to screen the compounds.

The company said it hopes to have the results from that screening by the end of March and if any of the compounds are successful, it would hope start testing them by the end of the year.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten was one of a number of pharmaceutical executives who met with U.S. President Trump at the White House on Monday.

This development trails some measure of success recorded by Nigerian and Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Foremost scientist and ex-chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, gave Nigerians a breather when he revealed that a potential cure is in the works.

Indian pharmaceutical company, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (SIIPL), followed suit with a hint that a vaccine candidate is being developed to progress to the human trials phase within six months.

