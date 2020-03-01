The Ondo State Government has urged residents not to panic over the discovery of corona virus in Ogun state, saying all machinery have been put in place to prevent the virus from entering the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

Adegbenro said it has become imperative to sensitize the public because the outbreak was in Lagos and Ogun, which is just some few hours drive to Ondo State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Corona virus also known as COVID 19 is a new viral illness that was first detected in China in December 2019 and it has spread to many countries.

The commissioner said prior to the outbreak in Lagos, the Federal Government had taken several steps to prepare for its detection at all entry points as well as provide isolation and quarantine centers.

“With the confirmation of a case in Lagos a few hours away (from Ondo), it has become imperative for all stakeholders to join hands to prevent its outbreak to the state,” he said.

He said that an emergency stakeholders meeting had been called to quickly map out action plans and necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak in the state.

He appealed to residents not to panic but to take actions which include maintaining hygienic environmental and healthy practices such as constant hand washing.

The commissioner advised the public to refrain from being in crowded gatherings, report any case of fever and flu to the nearest hospital and avoid self-medication. (NAN)

– Mar. 1, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

