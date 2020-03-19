ONE of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned from the United Kingdom on Thursday, March 19, has gone into self-isolation over coronavirus.

The UK is among the countries listed as high-risk zones with multiple cases of infected persons.

First Lady Aisha Buhari revealed in a statement posted on social media that her daughter, whom she did not name, did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“…Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high burden listed countries of COVID-19,” the statement read.

