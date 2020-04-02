OSAGIE Ehanire, minister of health, has said that the 12 new cases of Coronavirus announced on Wednesday, April 1, were imported into the country from a West African country. He said the newly discovered 12 cases shot the number of the COVID-19 footprint in Nigeria up to 151 persons, adding that the percentage distribution between males and females stood at 70 percent to 30 percent respectively.

The minister disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 pandemic at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja. He said the new cases were discovered among some Nigerians believed to be returning into the country from either Cote d’Ivoire or Ghana in a convoy of buses, heading for Osun State, adding that the discovery had underscored the importance of border closure as well as the need for government to order the necessary movement restrictions.

“I know that there were 12 new cases, in fact, this is interesting for you to know that one of the vehicles intercepted, trying to enter Nigeria from Benin Republic, with many Nigerians on board. I think it was over 100, heading for Osun state. I think they said they were coming from Ivory Coast or Ghana, I’m not quite sure, and it is said that it was among those groups that we had 12 immediate new entrants, so they are imported cases, which added to the 139, which I read, to give you 151.

“This shows the importance of importation and of border closure. In this case, they are our citizens and were knocking at the door at the border and they had to be let in, but if they were not our citizens, definitely there would have been a problem having to handle infected persons of other nationalities. In this case, the closure of the border is important and we are asking and requesting Nigerians to stay where they are, except you absolutely have to travel because the risk of traveling itself exposes you to crowds,” he said.

Ehanire noted that the places where large number of ad-hoc health workers are currently needed are Lagos, Abuja, Oyo and now Ogun, where the confirmed cases are higher and appealed to health workers in the areas where the impact is higher to volunteer to enlist their services. He also encouraged state governments across the country to start investing into establishing isolation centres in their states.

According to the minister, the purpose for the lockdown ordered by the President was to help health workers to zero in on the high-burdened areas, revealing that about 70 percent of the recorded contacts had already been covered and efforts still on to cover the remaining 30% as those within 30 percent had tendencies of multiplying.

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 14:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)