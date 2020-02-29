As Coronavirus case was confirmed in Nigeria, the Akwa Ibom Government has urged residents of the state not to panic as government has taken precautionary measures to contain the disease.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Dominic Ukpong made the call in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Saturday.

He urged residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and others by regular and thorough washing of hands with soap and running water.

He said that the state has beefed up security to sustain screening of passengers at the Victor Attah International Airport.

He said that the ministry has commenced training of health workers, staff and management of the airport and airlines operating within the state to acquaint them on modalities for screening passengers.

“All Akwa Ibomites should be conscious of COVID-19 and take all necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and others.

“By ensuring regular washing of hands with soap and running water and regular use of Alcohol hand sanitizers,” Ukpong said.

He said that the State Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee, key management of public and private health facilities in the state and the 31 Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers have been placed on red alert.

“I am meeting with the leadership of the church that is Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Insight Bible church, Uyo, where I will be explaining the COVID-19

“I will also meet with Aviation Management of Uyo Airport alongside with the management of Ibom Airline.

“By tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Superintendent, Chief Medical Officers, Matrons of all hospitals, and Heads of Private Hospitals in the state and all cadre of health workers.

“We are preparing, we are all working because the case has already come into Nigeria. So, we must act immediately,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that the state ministry of health would continue to provide regular updates and keep up with measures required to prevent an outbreak in the state. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:29 GMT |

