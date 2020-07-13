Edo is recording remarkable success in the management of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, as 45 more patients have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, made this known while briefing

journalists on Monday in Benin.

Okundia also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to contain the spread of the pandemic across all communities in the state in order to protect the citizenry.

According to him, the newly discharged people bring the number of recoveries to 974 since outbreak of the virus in the state.

Okundia noted that the remaining 700 active cases, out of the 1, 731 confirmed cases, were being managed at various isolation centres in the state, and they were responding to treatment.

The commissioner, however, urged residents to complement the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus and protect people, especially the elderly who were most vulnerable to the virus.

“While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of social distancing principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19.

“Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from health experts,” he said.

The commissioner identified early testing as essential in the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease.

“The Edo Government encourages all residents with symptoms of the disease to come out for testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus.

“When detected early, a patient’s chance for survival increases.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the outset of the outbreak.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance,” he said.( NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 21:45 GMT

