THE Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Edo has advised the general public to avoid social gatherings in the state to guard against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Valentine Omoifo, the Chairman, NMA in Edo, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday in Benin.

“Thirty-five cases are diagnosed so far in Nigeria. The aim of this briefing is to create awareness about the dreaded disease which is an enemy of man. We need to be careful about this virus; it can be in the air for about eight hours,” he said.

Omoifo, however, called on the general public to maintain high-level hygiene in the state.

“The NMA is calling on the government to create more quarantine centres in the country, and should also close all its borders of entry.

“Government should be able to provide facilities and equipment to tackle the disease.

“The government should ensure strict monitoring especially in the transportation and regulate free flow of information.”

According to him, the National Centre for Disease Control has confirmed a case at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, but it has not been confirmed by the NMA.

Omoifo advised everyone to keep social distance, avoid shaking hands, washing hands regularly and engage in self-quarantine.

The Edo NMA chief urged the federal and state governments to tackle the pandemic by closing down schools, churches, markets, and mosques.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC on March 23, confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria and one in Edo.

The case in Edo is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH). (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

