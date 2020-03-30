EDO Government on Monday said it would commence the training of 4,218 medical personnel to help in curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the assurance at a news conference in Benin. According to him, the personnel will be drawn across the state.

“These persons already have basic training for handling crisis. Their skill level needs to be updated to contain the emerging trends. They would be undergoing Train-the-Trainers’ sessions.

“This personnel will go back to their respective facilities to train their colleagues. The health workers are drawn from private, state and Federal Government medical centres. We are ramping up medical supplies to tackle the pandemic in the state especially Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“This is to ensure that health workers who will be on the front line during this outbreak will be equipped with complete kits to protect themselves,” he said

The deputy governor, also the Chairman Coronavirus Response Committee, gave an assurance that the state government was on top of its game in curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, said that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had directed that three screening centres be opened in each Local Government Area of the state.

Also speaking, the Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs Faith Ireye, said that the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state had 71 contacts being listed and followed up.

Ireye thanked Edo residents for giving useful information that was helping the health practitioners in contact-tracing persons who entered the state from some overseas countries who had some form of symptoms.

She said that a total of 13 persons had been identified through the calls from the residents and their specimens had been taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital, saying that those who were out tested negative.

She added that others were waiting for their results. (NAN)

