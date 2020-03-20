THE Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu-Bashar, has called on Islamic Clerics to preach more on personal hygiene practices to their followers and households, as part of measures against contracting Conoravirus.

The traditional ruler, who is also the Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, gave the advice in Brinin Kebbi on Friday during a sensitisation campaign on COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was led by Kebbi Governor’s Wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu.

The Emir noted that, Nigerians must also seek forgiveness over past sins, as a measure to prevent the deadly disease from spreading in the country.

“This virus has created fear throughout the world and I am happy that the governor’s wife, who is medical doctor, has brought this sensitisation here.

“Our people should go back to God, we should repent from all our sins so that God can put away this virus.

“Most of these diseases are due to the violation of God’s rules and commandments, hence people should fear God and adhere to His rules,” he said.

Iliyasu- Bashar noted that Islam teaches that God will not accept any prayer if the worshiper is unclean.

“Islam encourages personal hygiene and if you are not clean, God will not accept your prayers.

” We should all look back into our sins and seek for forgiveness.

“I call on our Clerics to help in propagating this message of personal hygiene to their followers.

“Fathers should also not leave this role to their wives at homes alone, they should teach their children how to wash their hands, because they play a lot outside their homes,” the Emir said.

In her remarks, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu, also said people should fear God, be wary of their deeds, and follow divine rules in their lifestyle.

“We have taken the sensitisation to the Emir’s palace, because traditional rulers have large numbers of followers. The Qur’an and many Hadiths have prescribed solutions to epidemic diseases such as COVID-19. This virus is pandemic and the only way to prevent it is by practicing personal hygiene,” she said.

The governor’s wife urged those present at the sensitisation campaign to disseminate the message to those at home, especially the importance of personal hygiene. “It is important to prevent the spread of the disease now,” she said.

NAN repoprts that part of the highlights of the sensitisation campaign was distribution of sterilizers to participants and demonstration of effective ways of hands washing. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

