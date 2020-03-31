The FirstBank has announced its donation of the sum of N1 billion towards the joint effort by the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, to rapidly expand the health facilities; especially Testing, Isolation, treatment and the provision of Intensive Care Unit, ICU, facilities pivotal to controlling the spread and importantly, treating individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This is in addition to the Bank’s drive to move one million children to e-learning, together with an early partner – Roducate – as recommended by the Ministry of Education, Lagos State

In line with the 14-day stay home directive for Lagos, Ogun and FCT Abuja in the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Bank has also reiterated its preparedness to provide essential Banking services through its alternative channels to its customers and the public at large which is in line with its robust Business Continuity Plan.

Updating on the Bank’s efforts; the Bank’s CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said “we promise to continue to look at all areas of intervention where our business infrastructure, reach, digital platforms and other natural strengths lie and can be deployed to further support all efforts for Nigerians; young and old alike.

To that end, we will continue to communicate ways in which we can do more together.

We thank our community of friends, customers and other stakeholders who have continued to send us ideas and initiatives and are gladdened at the solidarity we see as Nigerians come together to tackle this under one umbrella.

Please stay safe and let’s work together to flatten the curve”, he concluded.

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

