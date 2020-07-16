The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Brono State Command, and transport unions in the state on Thursday signed an agreement on enforcement of COVID-19 protocols on roads within the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement was the highlight of a meeting convened by Borno Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Sanusi Ibrahim, attended by officials of major transport unions in the state.

In his remarks, the Borno Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Sanusi Ibrahim urged stakeholders to support government’s effort in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that passengers would be enlightened to report any transporter who failed to comply with the guidelines to FRSC command nearest to them.

Ibrahim said that the FRSC would also sustain its monitoring of motor parks to ensure compliance.

Speaking on behalf of the transporters, Secretary of NURTW in the state, Alhaji Ahmadu Musa, assured that members of the unions would comply with the guidelines.

The unions at the meeting were National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Borno Express Corporation, among other stakeholders.

The agreement included regular sanitation exercise at all parks/terminals and provision of hand washing buckets with water for usage by passengers before and after disembarking from vehicles.

They further agreed to place notices on conducts of passengers to guide the public and other park users on all safety protocols on COVID-19.

They also agreed that thermometers be provided for checking of temperature of all persons entering motor parks, just as the use of face masks by such persons would be enforced.

They further agreed that all interstate and intercity travels should be initiated from registered or organised motor parks/terminals to ensure effective passenger screening, while passengers should maintain reasonable physical distancing both in the park and inside vehicles.

The agreement also included the non-usage of air condition in vehicles, and that only windows be opened for proper ventilation.(NAN)

