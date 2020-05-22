GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has assured Coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline health workers in the state adequate compensation.

Bagudu promised that all their allowances, entitlement and other health requirements were fully provided.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Dakingari quoted the Bagudu as giving the assurance in a special Radio/Television programme.

“We will continue to provide support to all health workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“With all their allowance, entitlement and other health requirements fully provided.

“I am pleased to observe that, the general public, health workers, traditional rulers, journalists and media outfits, have acknowledged the efforts being put by the state government and Federal Government in the fight against the scourge.

“I want to appreciate all those who contributed in fighting the dreaded disease, I really count on your support to go this far,” the governor said.

On Almajiri repatriated to the state from other states like Kaduna and Kano, he disclosed that the state government had made an arrangement to take good care of them, while testing gadgets would be provided to determine their health status.

Bagudu appealed to those travelling from other states to obey the rules and regulation of isolation, quarantine, use of face masks, hand washing, social distancing and avoid public gathering.

He, however, made a special plea to the general public, especially people with symptoms of COVID-19 such as high temperature, cough and other ailments, to immediately report to COVID-19 committee for immediate action.

According to him, so far a number of people have been discharged from the isolation centre in the state.

Bagudu requested social media operators to always report facts and avoid frivolilities, inaccurate stories and strictly adhere to rules and regulations governing news reportage.

He pledged to do more to other sectors of the economy, such as education, health, road, agriculture and provision of social and basic infrastructure throughout the state for the betterment of populace.

While soliciting for full support and cooperation from the citizenry in running his administration on the path of good governance, the governor promised to deliver more dividends of democracy to his people.

NAN

– May 22, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT /

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)