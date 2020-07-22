A group, the Association for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria (AOVCN), has called for the establishment of more testing centres for COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Mr Marcus Williams, an Associate of the group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that increased numbers of testing points were imperative for containment of the pandemic.

Williams said: “There should be increased awareness on test points across the country for people to stroll in and get tested because the more the test, the less the spread.

“The inability of persons to have access to the test across board is quite arduous.”

He urged the Civil Society Organisations to collaborate with the government for inclusive response strategy.

The associate, who reiterated the calls for massive tests, said that positive impact of the lockdown was increase in awareness creation on the reality of the pandemic.

According to him, with the lockdown, many people are beginning to know that COVID-19 is real which engenders community driven distribution of palliatives.

He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health for being alive to their responsibilities in the fight against COVID-19.

“The holistic response of some government agencies in combating the disease is quite impressive,” Williams said.

NAN reports that 37, 801 cases have currently been confirmed in Nigeria, 15,677 cases have been discharged and 805 deaths recorded in the country.

A total of 218, 223 tests have been carried out as at July 20, compared to 214, 228 tests a day earlier. (NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 13:59 GMT |

