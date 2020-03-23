THE Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, says the COVID-19 isolation centre in Central Hospital, Warri, will be ready on Wednesday.

Ononye disclosed this while inspecting the isolation facilities being put in place in the hospital on Monday.

He said the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, was ready and equipped with the state of the art facilities.

According to the commissioner, the state government has decided to create more isolation centres in the state, in readiness for any possible outbreak of the pandemic.

Ononye gave the assurance that more isolation centres in other parts of Delta would be ready in the next week.

He said that the government would continue to take the protection of life and property of the people as a priority.

“Delta has one of the best facilities at the Asaba centre approved and designed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“In the days of Lassa fever, we had withholding centres everywhere.

“What we did then was to ensure that all those that tested positive for Lassa fever were taken to the nationally approved centre at Irua in Edo, specially prepared to handle infectious diseases.

“What we have done today is to build a world-class centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba to handle any possible outbreak of Covid -19.

“That centre was approved and designed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“As for the isolation centre at the Warri Central Hospital, we have identified the space and in two days time. it is going to be ready with the state of the art facilities,” he said.

Ononye said that Warri Central Hospital had qualified and experienced doctors to handle any ailment. (NAN)

