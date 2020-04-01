The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals(AHPA) have called on its members to support the Federal and State governments’ efforts to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement signed on Wednesday in Abuja by the JOHESU National Chairman, Mr Joy Josiah and its National Secretary, Mrs Florence Ekpebo, the unions commended members for their courageous efforts so far.

The union particularly mentioned members at boarders, entry points, emergency units, ICU and in various Isolation Centres for their resilience and commitment to combat the dreaded COVID-19 menace.

“JOHESU observes that in spite of agitations among health workers over unkept commitment and promises from federal and states government, health workers have stood tall in the forefront as first responders in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leadership greatly salutes the commitment and patriotism shown by members and call for both federal and state governments to provide the needed Personal Protective Equipments, other necessary gadgets, etc, for the protection of members at this very trying time of our Nation,” it said.

The union also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his instructive broadcast on COVID-19.

JOHESU demanded for strong inclusion of its members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned in the speech to motivate health professionals and staff.

JOHESU further charged members to actively participate in all Task forc and Committees, while calling for the inclusion of members in the various COVID-19 taskforce and committees by both federal and state governments in combatting the pandemic.

“We appeal to Nigerians to adhere to all instructions and regulations, including the stay at home order and work from home directives to guide against further spread of the virus.

” We are strongly appealing to citizens to maintain good hygiene, by washing hands with soap frequently or use appropriate alcohol based hand sanitizers and reminds all, the importance of strict observance of social distancing and stay safe,” the union said. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 10:35 GMT |

