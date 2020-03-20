SOME residents in Kano have called for proactive surveillance in high density settlements to ensure effective prevention and containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

A cross section of the residents gave the advice in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Kano.

Mukhar Muhammad, a resident of Dorayi Quarters in the metropolis, said such measures were imperative to contain spread of the disease.

Muhammad noted that isolation of persons with suspected infections would be difficult in such highly congested settlements due to poor town planning.

He said most settlements in the suburbs of the metropolis were poorly designed which made them prone to transmission of infectious diseases.

“Residential homes in most settlements are cluster in traditional settings which negate spacing between houses, thus prone to transmission of communicable diseases.

“It is desirable to adopt sound surveillance measures to monitor the situation and contain spread of the disease,” he said.

Another resident, Aminu Ibrahim, also called for introduction of surveillance and monitoring mechanisms in religious places of worship, markets, parks and other strategic public places.

Isa Tanko and Halima Kabiru, who corroborated earlier opinion, also commended the state government over the closure of schools and enlightenment campaign on the pandemic.

They also called on the people to adhere to medical advice on preventive tips of the disease and imbibe good personal hygiene habits.

NAN reports that the state government had on Thursday directed the closure of public and private schools with effect from Monday, March 23.

The Ministries of Health and Information also embarked on a joint community sensitisation exercise to create awareness and contain the spread of the disease. (NAN)

