THE Katsina State Government says it is building isolation centres, with a combined 722-bed capacity, across the state for effective treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Gov Aminu Masari announced this when he received three ambulances, donated by BUA Foundation to the state, on Thursday in Katsina.

“On our own, we are building isolation centres at various locations across the state, with a combined 722-bed capacity, for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“We have finished one of the centres and admission has started there.

“Rehabilitation and reconstruction of two others are in progress,’’ he said.

The governor, therefore, solicited for assistance in the area of hospital beds and beddings for the isolation centres from public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations.

“I am making this special request so that we can get further assistance from organisations and individuals.’’

Earlier, the Chairman of BUA Foundation, Alhaji Abdussamad Ishaq Rabiu, said the three ambulances were donated to enhance effective treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Rabiu was represented by Abdullahi Aminu, the General Manager of BOA Rice, Kano office;

He said that the foundation had so far spent over N8 billion on equipment, buildings and beddings among others to fight against the disease in some states of the federation.

He urged individuals and organisations to assist the government in the fight against the virus through donations.

NAN

– May 28, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

