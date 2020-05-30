THE Lagos State Government says 29 additional coronavirus patients, comprising two Indians and 27 Nigerians have been discharged from its isolation centres.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

He said that a total of 854 patients had now been discharged in the state.

”Today (Friday) 29 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 24 males and 5 females, including two Indians were discharged from our Gbagada, Lekki and Agidingbi isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, 20 from Gbagada, 6 from Lekki and 3 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 854,” Sanwo-Olu said.

