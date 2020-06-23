MOHAMMED Abdullahi, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, on Wednesday harped on the need to develop indigenous technology to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdullahi was speaking at the Webinar of the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Summit 2020 in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria could not achieve much if it relied on other countries for her needs.

He challenged Nigerian scientists, engineers and technicians to rise to the challenge by developing appropriate and useful technologies to stem health challenges ravaging the country.

The minister urged Nigerian professionals to look into the production of vaccines, locally sourced drugs or natural alternatives in line with globally accepted standards.

According to him, the diversification agenda of President Buhari ‘s administration is hinged on the need for Nigerians to harness natural resources for growth and economic sustenance.

Abdullahi also said that Nigeria and other developing nations needed to give priority to STEM in the scheme of things.

‘’ The time to fold our hands and get dispatch of technologies from overseas may be getting over gradually.

“Africans, and indeed Nigerians, must be passionate with vigorous pursuit of getting it right as we harness all our intellectual and natural capabilities to develop our nations,” he said.

The minister called on the formal and informal institutions to change their educational curricula and delivery toward this goal.

NAN

– June 23, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

